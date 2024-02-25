Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NCDL stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $17.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCDL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.