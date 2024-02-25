Mizuho Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $90.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

