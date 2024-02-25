Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $550.84 and last traded at $548.10, with a volume of 58328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $548.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.24.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

