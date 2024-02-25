Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Luxfer Price Performance
Shares of LXFR stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.
Luxfer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 247.62%.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
