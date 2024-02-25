LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,073 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.82% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $47,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 423,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 320.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 377,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 373,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 317,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 220,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PEY stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.