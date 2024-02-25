LPL Financial LLC Purchases 82,305 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $50,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

