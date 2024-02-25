LPL Financial LLC Purchases 40,919 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $46,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $303.53 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

