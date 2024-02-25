LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 768,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.28% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $44,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,440,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $73.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

