LPL Financial LLC Has $52.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 878,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $52,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

