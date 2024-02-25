LPL Financial LLC Has $49.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,465 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $49,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $185.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

