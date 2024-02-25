LPL Financial LLC Has $48.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $48,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VFH opened at $97.53 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $97.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

