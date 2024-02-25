LPL Financial LLC Has $45.07 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $45,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

