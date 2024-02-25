LPL Financial LLC Has $43.54 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,187,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $43,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

