LPL Financial LLC Has $42.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $42,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000.

ULST opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

