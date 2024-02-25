LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of MetLife worth $44,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

