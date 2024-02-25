LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Nucor worth $43,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $189.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $190.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

