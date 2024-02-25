LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $46,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. BCE’s payout ratio is 171.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.