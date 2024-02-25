LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,308 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $44,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

