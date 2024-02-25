LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $43,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $108.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

