LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $52,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,144,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JHML stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.