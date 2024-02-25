LPL Financial LLC Acquires 51,616 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.92% of First Trust Water ETF worth $51,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $97.00 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

