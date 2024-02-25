LPL Financial LLC Acquires 32,051 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.53% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $10,452,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $77.21.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.