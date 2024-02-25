LPL Financial LLC Acquires 16,616 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $52,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $173.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.63 and a 52 week high of $174.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

