LPL Financial LLC Acquires 119,833 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,833 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $49,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

KMI stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

