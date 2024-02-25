Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.65. 67,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 903,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,848 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after purchasing an additional 615,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

