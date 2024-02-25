Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,284,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 1,109,888 shares.The stock last traded at $18.24 and had previously closed at $18.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,755. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.