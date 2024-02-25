JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Overweight

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

