JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $65.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Vertiv stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

