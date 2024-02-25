Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.34% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $45,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.65 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

