iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,085,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,537,377 shares.The stock last traded at $56.83 and had previously closed at $57.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

