Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

