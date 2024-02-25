Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $91,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 263,567 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

