Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $45,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3806 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

