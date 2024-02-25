HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,598 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of HF Sinclair worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 24.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 26.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 738,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 154,992 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 149.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

