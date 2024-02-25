Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 97.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

