Grocery Outlet (GO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.7 %

GO stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.07. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

