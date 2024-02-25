Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of FOXF opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $125.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

