First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.61.

TSE:FM opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.89. The company has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

