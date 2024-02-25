Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $32.75. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Evolent Health shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 258,344 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 641,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 257,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,821,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,429,000 after acquiring an additional 226,691 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

