Evercore Cuts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $16.50

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Bausch + Lomb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,114,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 855,250 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $43,428,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

