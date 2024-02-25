Etsy’s (ETSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.88.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 257.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

