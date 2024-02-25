EcoSynthetix (ECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th.
EcoSynthetix Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ECO opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 20.85 and a quick ratio of 12.67. EcoSynthetix has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.77.
About EcoSynthetix
