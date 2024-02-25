EcoSynthetix (ECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECOGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th.

EcoSynthetix Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ECO opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 20.85 and a quick ratio of 12.67. EcoSynthetix has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.77.

About EcoSynthetix

(Get Free Report)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

