DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.57.

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 74.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

