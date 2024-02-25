DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.57.
DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream
DT Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DT Midstream Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 74.43%.
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
Read More
