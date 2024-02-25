Darling Ingredients (DAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DAR opened at $42.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

