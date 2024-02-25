Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

