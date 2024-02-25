Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 4,543 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.86 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

