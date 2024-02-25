Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $139.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

