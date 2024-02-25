Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,041 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 101,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $298.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.24 and a 200-day moving average of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $303.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

