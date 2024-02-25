Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,191 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

